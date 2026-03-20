CM Himanta, Debabrata Saikia, Lurinjyoti, Akhil to file nominations today

Guwahati: The main election process for the Assam Assembly elections will start on Friday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma setting the ball on a roll with the filing of his nomination’s papers from Jalukbari constituency.
The filing of nominations marks the beginning of which is likely to be high voltage campaign in next 18 days till April 8.
Sarma, seeking re-election from Jalukbari for the sixth consecutive time, is set to file his nomination at the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election Office following a massive roadshow.
The rally, stretching nearly 5.6 kilometres, will begin at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara and culminate at the DC Office in Hengrabari, underlining the BJP’s show of strength at the very outset of the campaign.
In a message posted on X, Sarma invited supporters to join the procession, expressing confidence that public backing would energise his campaign for the upcoming polls.
Jalukbari has remained a political bastion for Sarma since 2001. After losing his debut election in 1996 to AGP stalwart Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, he has gone on to win five consecutive terms from the constituency and is now aiming for a sixth victory.
On the opposition front, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia will file his nomination from Nazira, a seat he has represented since 2011.
The constituency carries a legacy connection with his family, having earlier been held by his father, former chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, and his mother Hemoprava Saikia.
Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora is also set to enter the contest from Barchalla in north Assam, adding to the party’s key faces in the electoral arena.
Among regional players, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi will file his nomination from Khowang, while Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi is gearing up to contest from Sivasagar. While the AJP remains part of the Congress-led alliance.
The deadline for filing nominations is March 23, with scrutiny scheduled for March 24. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26. Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, while counting of votes is slated for May 4.