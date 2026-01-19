CM Manik Saha lays foundation stone for Tripura Bhavan extension in Delhi

New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday laid the foundation stone for the extension project of Tripura Bhavan at Bir Tikendrajit Marg in the national capital, marking a step towards strengthening facilities for people from the state visiting Delhi.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said that the project, estimated to cost Rs 2.95 crore, will include the construction of six rooms and two hall rooms.
"Laid the foundation stone today for the Extension Project of Tripura Bhavan at Bir Tikendrajit Marg, New Delhi. Under this project, 6 rooms & 2 hall rooms will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.95 crore," Saha wrote on X.
Highlighting the importance of the project, the Chief Minister said the extension would be particularly beneficial for residents of Tripura who travel to Delhi for medical treatment, education, cultural activities and business-related work.
“This will strengthen Tripura Bhavan’s infrastructure and enhance facilities for our people visiting the national capital for medical facilities, education, cultural and business development,” the Chief Minister added.
Reiterating his government’s focus on development, the Chief Minister further added that the state is committed to building modern and efficient infrastructure in line with the vision of a “Viksit Tripura”.
Tripura Bhavan serves as an important link between the state and the national capital, providing logistical and administrative support to officials, students, patients and visitors from Tripura.
The extension project is expected to further improve its capacity and overall utility.