CM Vigilance Raids Senior Tax Official’s Properties in Guwahati Over Undisclosed Wealth

Multiple Locations Targeted in High-Profile Anti-Corruption Operation
Guwahati, 27 August – The Chief Minister’s Vigilance (CMV) team launched a major crackdown on Wednesday, targeting properties linked to a senior Income Tax official over allegations of amassing undisclosed wealth. The early-morning raids began around 8 a.m. and were conducted simultaneously across multiple locations in Guwahati.
The primary focus of the operation is the residence of Shakeel Sadullah, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, located on the third floor of Block A, Subham Enclave in Hatigaon’s Lakhimi Nagar area.
Commercial Properties, Parlour and Nursery Also Under Scrutiny
In a parallel operation, another CMV team raided House No. 21 on Vinayak Path, where authorities are said to have recovered significant assets, including high-end furniture and luxury household items. The scope of the investigation goes beyond residential properties. Sources confirm that several commercial establishments across Guwahati — including a beauty parlour named Rainbow and a nursery — are under the scanner for suspected links to the senior official.
The raids are part of an ongoing inquiry into allegations of disproportionate assets and unexplained sources of income. CM Vigilance officials stated that the operation aims to uncover financial irregularities and clamp down on corruption within the tax department.
Land holdings allegedly associated with Sadullah are also being investigated. Teams are currently verifying ownership records and scrutinising financial documents found at various locations.
Crackdown Signals Government's Tough Stance on Corruption
The extensive nature of the raids reflects the Assam government’s renewed focus on transparency and accountability in public service. As of now, the operation is ongoing, with officials continuing to examine materials recovered during the searches.
No official statement has been released yet regarding arrests or seizures, but sources suggest that further legal action may follow based on the findings.