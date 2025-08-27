CM Vigilance Raids Senior Tax Official’s Properties in Guwahati Over Undisclosed Wealth

Commercial Properties, Parlour and Nursery Also Under Scrutiny

In a parallel operation, another CMV team raided House No. 21 on Vinayak Path, where authorities are said to have recovered significant assets, including high-end furniture and luxury household items. The scope of the investigation goes beyond residential properties. Sources confirm that several commercial establishments across Guwahati — including a beauty parlour named Rainbow and a nursery — are under the scanner for suspected links to the senior official.

The raids are part of an ongoing inquiry into allegations of disproportionate assets and unexplained sources of income. CM Vigilance officials stated that the operation aims to uncover financial irregularities and clamp down on corruption within the tax department.

Land holdings allegedly associated with Sadullah are also being investigated. Teams are currently verifying ownership records and scrutinising financial documents found at various locations.