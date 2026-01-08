Congress fields top leaders as observers ahead of Assam election

In order to strengthen its organization setup ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, Congress has appointed a battery of senior leaders like Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar and tribal leader from Jharkhand Bandhu Tirkey as observers of the state.
The high level appointments in the state signal towards the string intent of the grand old party to give a tough fight to the ruling alliance, which has been out of power in Assam for nearly a decade now.
Close on the heels of appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as chairperson of the screening committee for the state elections, the appointments of senior leaders as observers is also aimed towards rejuvenating grass root workers of the party.
The decision was announced by K C Venugopal, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation), while naming observer teams for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
In last one year, in Assam, Congress has completely overhauled the organizational structure of the party appointing Member of Parliament from Gaurav Gogoi as President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.
Last month, the Congress entered into a pre-poll alliance with the CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Jatiya Dal-Asom and the Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference.
In the game of numbers in assembly, the BJP holds 64 seats in the 126-member Assembly, with its allies — Asom Gana Parishad (nine), United People’s Party Liberal (seven) and Bodoland People’s Front (three).
The opposition comprised of 26 Congress MLAs, 15 from the AIUDF, one CPI(M) legislator and an Independent.