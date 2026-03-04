Congress Releases First List of 42 Candidates for Assam Assembly Polls

Guwahati: The Indian National Congress on Tuesday announced its first list of 42 candidates for the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections, setting the stage for an early electoral contest in the state.
Among the prominent names is Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, who will contest from Jorhat.
Senior leader Ripun Bora has been nominated from Barchalla.
The party has also fielded Abhijit Paul from Silchar, Indraneel Pegu from Majuli, and Mira Borthakur Goswami from Dispur as part of its first slate of nominees.
Elections to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly are expected to be held in March–April 2026, with the Election Commission of India likely to announce the detailed poll schedule shortly.
At present, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoys a majority in the Assembly.
The BJP has 64 MLAs, while its allies — the Asom Gana Parishad, United People's Party Liberal and Bodoland People's Front — further consolidate the ruling coalition’s strength.
In the opposition camp, Congress currently has 26 MLAs. The All India United Democratic Front holds 15 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has one member in the House, along with one Independent legislator.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP-led alliance returned to power with 75 seats.
The Congress-led alliance had improved its tally, securing 50 seats.