Conrad Sangma: Assam and Meghalaya Will Work Together to Tackle Flood and Landslide Risks

Guwahati: The Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K. Sangma has said that Assam and Meghalaya will work together to minimise the environmental impact of development activities following concerns that unchecked construction along the inter-state border has contributed to flooding and landslides in Guwahati.

Responding to recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who alleged that unregulated development in the Assam-Meghalaya border was responsible for aggravating the flood and landslide problem in Guwahati, Sangma said development was needed but it could be done in a responsible and sustainable way.

"Development happens in all states, and it is necessary. Flooding is a matter of concern, and there are multiple reasons behind it," Sangma said.

There is regular communication between both the governments, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said but there is no formation of a common committee to look into the situation.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister said both state governments are closely monitoring the situation through regular communication, although no formal joint committee has been constituted to address the issue.

"I regularly speak with Himanta Biswa Sarma, even on small issues. We have also discussed the flood situation. We will find ways and work out how to minimise its impact," he said.

Sangma stressed that addressing the recurring flood and landslide concerns would require coordinated efforts from both Assam and Meghalaya. He emphasized both states should take the necessary measures to minimize the environmental effects of development, while promoting sustainable development and protecting vulnerable border regions.