Conrad Sangma Celebrates Meghalaya’s 54th Statehood Day at Baghmara for First Time

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday celebrated Meghalaya’s 54th Statehood Day at Baghmara, marking a historic first as the celebrations were held in the hometown of the state’s founding father, late Captain Williamson A. Sangma.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said the decision to host the Statehood Day function at Baghmara symbolised the government’s resolve to ensure inclusive and balanced development across all regions of the state.
He described the occasion as deeply meaningful, noting that celebrating at the homeland of Meghalaya’s founding father added special significance to the event.
"Honoured to celebrate the 54th Meghalaya Statehood Day at Baghmara for the first time ever at the homeland of our founding father (L) Captain Williamson A. Sangma. This celebration reflects our commitment that no region of Meghalaya will be left behind," Sangma wrote on X.
Reflecting on the state’s journey since its formation, Sangma said Meghalaya was built on unity, sacrifice and shared aspirations.
He further emphasised that development should not remain limited to policies and plans, but must bring tangible improvements to the everyday lives of the people.
"We remember the unity, sacrifice and divine blessings that gave us our own State and identity. While Meghalaya has made strong progress, true development must be felt in the daily lives of our people," he added.
The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to rise above negativity and hatred, and to remember the struggles and sacrifices of earlier generations who worked tirelessly to realise the dream of statehood.
Later, Sangma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending greetings on Meghalaya Day and called upon the people to move forward together with unity.