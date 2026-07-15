Conrad Sangma Reviews New Shillong Projects, Directs Faster Execution

Guwahati: The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on 15th July reviewed the progress of several flagship infrastructure projects under construction in New Shillong, directing executing agencies to expedite work while maintaining high standards of quality and adhering to project deadlines.

The review meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner and Secretary of the Urban Affairs Department, senior government officials, and representatives of the executing agencies.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister visited the under-construction New Secretariat Complex, Unity Mall, the Sports Complex at Umsawli, and several other key development projects in the New Shillong Township.

Reviewing the New Secretariat Complex, Sangma emphasised the importance of completing the project on schedule, stating that it would serve as a modern administrative hub by bringing multiple government departments under one roof. He said the integrated facility would improve coordination, strengthen governance, and enhance public service delivery.

The Chief Minister also assessed the progress of the Unity Mall project, which is being developed as a dedicated marketplace for Meghalaya's artisans, weavers, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and local producers. He said the initiative is expected to promote local enterprise, strengthen tourism, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities across the state.

At the Sports Complex in Umsawli, Sangma reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing world-class sporting infrastructure to nurture young talent and position Meghalaya as a leading sporting destination in the Northeast.

The Chief Minister further reviewed the status of other ongoing infrastructure works across the New Shillong Township and instructed all executing agencies to work in close coordination, maintain strict quality control, comply with safety standards, and accelerate construction without compromising quality.

Sangma said the projects being developed in New Shillong are laying the foundation for Meghalaya's future. He noted that investments in modern administrative, commercial, and sports infrastructure would not only improve governance and public services but also generate employment, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the quality of life for the people of the state.

The Meghalaya Government reiterated its commitment to completing these transformative projects on schedule to ensure that citizens benefit from modern, efficient, and sustainable public infrastructure at the earliest.