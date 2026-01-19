Counter-Insurgency, Anti-Narcotics Operation Nets 10 Militants in Manipur

Imphal: Intelligence-based operations conducted in Manipur between January 11 and 17, 2026 led to the arrest of 10 active insurgent cadres, the recovery of arms and war-like stores, and the seizure of suspected heroin worth around Rs 5 crore, said Assam Rifles on Monday.
The joint operations were carried out by the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and the Indian Army across Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts. Those apprehended were linked to banned outfits including PLA, PREPAK (PRO), RPF/PLA, KYKL (SOREPA) and KCP (Noyon).
"Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur Police and the Indian Army, conducted a series of intelligence-based joint operations from 11 to 17 January 2026 across Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, resulting in major operational successes. 10 active cadres of PLA, PREPAK (PRO), RPF/PLA, KYKL (SOREPA) and KCP (Noyon) were apprehended," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
During the operations, security forces recovered a cache of weapons comprising a self-loading rifle (SLR), pistols, grenades, ammunition and communication equipment, pointing to the operational capability of the insurgent groups.
As part of Operation Lamzang–III, 2.5 kg of suspected Heroin No. 4 was seized, dealing a significant blow to drug trafficking networks. Vehicles, cash, mobile phones and other incriminating materials were also recovered.
All the apprehended individuals, along with the seized arms, narcotics and materials, were handed over to the respective police stations and concerned agencies for further investigation and legal action.
The operations reflect continued efforts to curb insurgency and narcotics trafficking, contributing to improved security and stability in Manipur.