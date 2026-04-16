Counterfeit cosmetic products seized in Kohima; five arrested

Kohima: Kohima Police have seized a large quantity of counterfeit cosmetic and beauty products from multiple shops in the city and arrested five persons in connection with the case.
According to police, the operation was carried out across five shops where fake cosmetic items were being stocked and sold.
“Kohima Police seized large quantity of counterfeit cosmetic & beauty products from 5 shops. Case has been registered & five accused arrested,” the police said in a statement on micro-blogging site X.
The police have urged citizens to remain cautious while purchasing such products.
“Citizens are advised to buy cosmetics only from authorised sellers and verify authenticity. Report suspicious products to nearest police station,” the statement added.
A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.
The drive is part of ongoing efforts to curb the sale of counterfeit goods and protect consumer safety.