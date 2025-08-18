Covid-19 May Age Women’s Blood Vessels by Five Years, Study Finds

Researchers Warn of Higher Risk of Heart Disease in Women Post-Infection





New Delhi: A recent international study has revealed that Covid-19 may accelerate the ageing of blood vessels by up to five years — particularly in women — significantly increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes.

Published in the European Heart Journal, the study examined 2,390 individuals from 16 countries, including the UK, France, the US, and India, who were enrolled between September 2020 and February 2022.

Professor Rosa Maria Bruno of Université Paris Cité, who led the study, said: “We know that Covid can directly affect blood vessels. This may lead to early vascular ageing — meaning your blood vessels behave as if they are older than your actual age, making you more vulnerable to heart disease.”

The effect was found to be more pronounced in women than in men, especially among those experiencing persistent long Covid symptoms such as fatigue and breathlessness. One possible explanation, Bruno noted, is that women have stronger immune responses, which while protective in the short term, may result in greater long-term vascular damage.