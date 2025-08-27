Dancing Into History: Tracy Chakma Becomes Mizoram’s Shining Star

From Silsury to Stardom: A Story of Talent, Culture, and Determination

Her journey from a quiet hill village to the bright lights of a national stage is already the stuff of legend. Born with an innate gift for dance, Tracy moved to Delhi with her family to receive formal training—an early show of commitment that has now paid off in spectacular fashion. Under her stage name “Tracy”, she’s fast becoming a household name, celebrated for both her electrifying talent and her pioneering role in bringing Mizoram’s cultural brilliance to mainstream Indian entertainment.

Since joining the show, Tracy has dazzled viewers and judges alike with powerful, expressive performances. After her original mentor Raktim’s exit, she now trains under “Super Guru” Nepo, continuing to deliver high-energy routines that showcase her versatility, confidence, and natural flair for storytelling through dance.

Her rise has sparked a wave of support back home. Community leaders, student groups, and regional media have all rallied behind her, with Shri Rasik Mohan Chakma, MLA and former Chief Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council, sharing heartfelt video messages urging public support. Across Mizoram and the Chakma community, Tracy’s success is viewed as a moment of pride and cultural unity.

Her digital reach mirrors her growing fame—garnering over 100,000 Facebook followers, 36,400 Instagram fans, and thousands of views on YouTube.