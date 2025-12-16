Delhi Shifts Nursery to Class 5 to Online Classes Due to 'Severe' Air Pollution

Meanwhile, Delhi has been facing a persistent air quality crisis. On Monday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 452 around 8 AM, placing it in the "Severe" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). By 4 PM, the AQI had worsened to 457, maintaining its "Severe" classification, as reported by the Commission for Air Quality Management. This follows the trend from Sunday, when the AQI reached 461 at the same time in the afternoon. The city's atmosphere remained thick with toxic smog, severely reducing visibility and causing significant discomfort to residents.