Delhi Shifts Nursery to Class 5 to Online Classes Due to 'Severe' Air Pollution

New Delhi: Amid severe air pollution levels in Delhi NCR, the BJP-led Delhi government has issued a circular asking schools to switch online mode from hybrid for students up to class 5 until further notice.
It is worth mentioning that the Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the severe category and following this the government has asked schools to prefer online mode for these classes.
The circular dated December 15 states that physical classes for students from nursery to Class 5 have been withdrawn across all government, government-aided and unaided private recognized schools in Delhi.
"In view of the prevailing high AQI levels in Delhi, it has been decided that classes in physical mode for students of Nursery to Class V are discontinued till further orders," the circular read.
In a recent circular, the government has made online classes mandatory for certain students, with school authorities instructed to ensure the smooth implementation of virtual learning. Additionally, schools have been directed to promptly inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangements to prevent any confusion. However, for students in Class 6 and above, classes will proceed as previously instructed by the Directorate of Education, which means they will continue in a hybrid mode.
Meanwhile, Delhi has been facing a persistent air quality crisis. On Monday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 452 around 8 AM, placing it in the "Severe" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). By 4 PM, the AQI had worsened to 457, maintaining its "Severe" classification, as reported by the Commission for Air Quality Management. This follows the trend from Sunday, when the AQI reached 461 at the same time in the afternoon. The city's atmosphere remained thick with toxic smog, severely reducing visibility and causing significant discomfort to residents.