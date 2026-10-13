Dhubri Tutor Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Eight-Year-Old Girl

Guwahati: A 68-year-old private tutor was arrested in Dhubri district on the evening of 12th October for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl during home tuition sessions at her residence in Bidyapara Part-II (Bhatigaon), police said.

The accused has been identified as Mosaraf Hussain, son of late Mahammad Ali Bepari.

As per information , the incident came to light after the child reportedly refused to attend her scheduled tuition classes. When her guardians questioned her about the reason, she allegedly disclosed that the tutor had subjected her to inappropriate physical contact during the sessions.

The family reportedly arranged to record a tuition session on a mobile phone. The footage allegedly captured the tutor engaging in inappropriate behaviour with the minor. The guardians subsequently approached the Bazar TOP police outpost and handed over the recording to the authorities, seeking action against the accused.

Acting on the complaint and the evidence submitted, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Abhajyoti Rabha arrested Hussain at around 7.30 pm on Monday. The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other applicable charges.

Further details are awaited.