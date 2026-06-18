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Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Reschedules Weekly Vegetable Market Due to NEET Exam

As per the civic body, the weekly market, originally scheduled for 21st June, will instead be held day after tomorrow , 20th June
Weekly Vegetable Market
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Guwahati: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation has announced that the weekly vegetable market at Chowkidingee, which falls under its jurisdiction, will remain closed on this Sunday 21st June , due to the NEET examination in Dibrugarh .

As per the civic body, the weekly market, originally scheduled for 21st June, will instead be held day after tomorrow , 20th June.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the smooth movement of examination candidates and to ensure proper arrangements are in place during the conduct of the national-level entrance test.

Shoppers and vendors have been advised to take note of the revised schedule and make the necessary arrangements accordingly.

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Dibrugarh
NEET
Weekly Market
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