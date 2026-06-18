Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Reschedules Weekly Vegetable Market Due to NEET Exam

Guwahati: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation has announced that the weekly vegetable market at Chowkidingee, which falls under its jurisdiction, will remain closed on this Sunday 21st June , due to the NEET examination in Dibrugarh .

As per the civic body, the weekly market, originally scheduled for 21st June, will instead be held day after tomorrow , 20th June.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the smooth movement of examination candidates and to ensure proper arrangements are in place during the conduct of the national-level entrance test.

Shoppers and vendors have been advised to take note of the revised schedule and make the necessary arrangements accordingly.