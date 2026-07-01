Digital Draindown: Tripura Residents Defrauded Of ₹83 Crore In Rising Cybercrime Wave

Agartala: Cybercriminals have defrauded the public in Tripura of over ₹83 crore in recent years, prompting state authorities to radically overhaul their digital defence mechanisms.

Speaking at a specialised data security workshop, Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar highlighted the escalating threat landscape, noting that government and institutional databases are increasingly sharing the crosshairs with ordinary citizens. The rapid transition to e-governance and expanded digital public platforms has generated massive volumes of sensitive data, creating lucrative targets for transnational syndicates.

Despite the steep losses, swift interventions by law enforcement have provided some relief. By leveraging immediate victim reporting, the police successfully froze ₹15.43 crore within the banking system, preventing further illicit siphoning, while returning ₹1.50 crore to affected individuals.

To combat this surge, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha emphasised that cybersecurity has evolved into a vital governance priority. In response, the state has launched the Tripura Security Operations Centre to provide round-the-clock monitoring of critical public digital assets. Authorities continue to urge citizens to use the national 1930 helpline immediately following suspicious financial activity, as rapid response remains the single most effective tool for intercepting stolen funds.