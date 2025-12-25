District Project Officer Caught Taking Bribe

Tezpur: In a swift action, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Assam apprehended Partha Pratim Sarmah, District Project Officer of Disaster Management, Tezpur, for allegedly accepting a bribe.
According to the DVAC, Sarmah was caught immediately after receiving the bribe from a complainant in connection with a transfer-related matter. The operation was carried out following a complaint, and the officer is now in custody as further investigation continues.
"Yesterday evening @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped Partha Pratim Sarmah, District Project Officer of Disaster Management, Tezpur immediately after he accepted bribe from the complainant in connection with his transfer related matter," DVAC wrote on X.
The DVAC Assam has reiterated its commitment to curbing corruption in public offices and assured strict action against officials involved in such misconduct.
No further details regarding the amount of the bribe or the complainant’s identity have been released so far.
A week back, DVAC had arrested a senior government official in Dhubri district after allegations surfaced that he demanded a bribe to clear pending bills. Officials said the arrest reflects the government’s firm stance under its ongoing anti-corruption drive.
The accused has been identified as Ratan Kumar Saha, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of the Golakganj Development Block. According to the complaint, Saha allegedly demanded Rs 16,000 from a contractor in return for clearing outstanding payments related to development work. The contractor refused to pay the bribe and instead approached the vigilance authorities.
Acting swiftly on the complaint, DVAC officials laid a trap at Saha’s office in Golakganj on Thursday. During the operation, Saha was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 in cash from the complainant. The money was seized in the presence of witnesses.
Following this, Saha was arrested under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, with officials stating that sufficient evidence was found against him.