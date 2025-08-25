Double Strike at Sea: INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri to Join Indian Navy Fleet Tomorrow

New Delhi/Vishakhapatnam: In a landmark event for India’s maritime power, the Indian Navy will simultaneously commission two cutting-edge Nilgiri-class stealth guided-missile frigates — INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri — on 26 August at Vishakhapatnam. This marks the first time that two major surface combatants, built by two different Indian shipyards, will be inducted together.

Earlier this year, INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the class, was commissioned, and the addition of Udaygiri and Himgiri will complete a three-frigate squadron capable of asserting strong regional presence.

Next-Generation Naval Power

Weighing approximately 6,700 tonnes, the new frigates represent a technological leap over the earlier Shivalik-class. Their stealth design, featuring a reduced radar cross-section, enhances survivability in high-threat environments. Powered by Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion and controlled via an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), the ships are both powerful and efficient.

Armed with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, advanced anti-submarine weaponry, and close-in defence systems, the frigates are equipped to counter multi-dimensional maritime threats.