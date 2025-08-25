Dowry harassment, beauty parlour, and social media at the heart of shocking Noida dowry case

Noida, UP: In the tragic death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Noida, chilling details have emerged revealing how a dispute over running a beauty parlour and posting social media reels led to her being set ablaze—allegedly by her husband, Vipin Bhati.

Her husband, strongly opposed the idea of opening a beauty parlour reportedly telling her that "posting reels and running a parlour were not allowed" in his family.

Kasna Station House Officer Dharmendra Shukla stated that around 3:30pm, Nikki asserted she would reopen the business despite his objections. The disagreement quickly turned violent. Around two hours later, Nikki’s brother received a panicked call from Kanchan, informing him that Nikki had been set on fire.

Kanchan and her in-laws rushed Nikki to multiple hospitals, while Vipin fled the scene. Nikki succumbed to her injuries soon after.