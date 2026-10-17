Durga Puja 2026: Unique Themed Pandals to Visit in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharadotsava, is one of the major Hindu festivals, celebrating Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. As the festive spirit sweeps across Guwahati, several puja committees have adopted unique themes to attract visitors and offer distinctive experiences.

This year, pandals across the city showcase a variety of concepts, ranging from biodiversity and nature to mythology, technology and popular entertainment.

Among the notable attractions, the biodiversity-themed pandal at Kalibari, Maligaon, and the Purple City-themed pandal at Milonpur, Rehabari, promise distinctive displays. The Nanda Maharaj Temple-themed pandal is located at Joymoti Nagar, BG Colony, Maligaon, while Aathgaon features a Swarnagiri-themed pandal.

Visitors can also explore the Naglok theme at Bishnupur, Kishkindha at Bimala Nagar, and Mahavatar Narasimha at Kalapahar. Other attractions include the Akashwani theme at Binapani Samitee, Aathgaon; the Assam tea garden theme at Pandu Institute Colony; and the Assam floods theme at Aathgaon and Pukhuripur.

Additional attractions include Jungle Book at Bhairabtala, Kalapahar; Mahishasura Mardini at Panbazar; Nabanna Utsav at Subhash Nagar, Pandu; Swapna Lok at Kamakhya Colony, Pandu; an LED technology and cosmic theme at BBC Colony, Sankar Nagar, Pandu; and Disneyland at Bamunimaidan.

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