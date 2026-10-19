Dushyant Kumar Gautam Sworn In as 19th Governor of Sikkim

Guwahati: Dushyant Kumar Gautam was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Sikkim at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok on 19th October, succeeding Om Prakash Mathur.

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque, Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, members of the state Council of Ministers, the Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, High Court judges, MLAs and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Chief Secretary R Telang read out the President’s Warrant of Appointment. After the oath-taking ceremony, Gautam signed the formal oath of office and affirmation.

Chief Minister Tamang subsequently introduced the newly appointed Governor to the dignitaries present at the event. Gautam was later accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Sikkim Armed Police.

The ceremony was attended by the Darjeeling Lok Sabha MP, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, government advisers, chairpersons, former legislators, representatives of the Army and Central government agencies, and senior state government officials.

On 12th October, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu appointed Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.