ED Summons ACS Paragmani Mahanta Over Alleged Rs 100-Crore Irregularities

Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned an ACS officer Paragmani Mahanta, Director of the state’s Geology and Mining Department, for questioning in connection with allegations of financial irregularities and corruption involving nearly Rs 100 crore.

The allegations reportedly relate to Mahanta’s tenure in several senior positions, including his association with the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC).

As per the allegations, Mahanta received around Rs 50,000 per month as remuneration from the corporation. There are also claims that financial irregularities resulted in losses of approximately Rs 5.60 crore to the AMDC, along with alleged transactions linked to recruitment.

Mahanta has further been accused of misappropriating funds intended for retired employees. The ED has reportedly gathered information suggesting that a laptop worth around Rs 2 lakh, allegedly purchased using misappropriated funds, was gifted to Mahanta’s child.

Another allegation involves the alleged diversion of around Rs 15,000 per month in the name of a cleaning worker.

The allegations also relate to Mahanta’s tenure as Director of ARTFED and the Handloom and Textiles Department, where similar financial irregularities have been alleged. The ED’s questioning is expected to focus on these allegations and the financial transactions associated with Mahanta’s various official assignments.

The allegations are yet to be established, and further investigation is underway.