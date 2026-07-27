Esha Singh Wins Gold as India Secures Double Podium Finish at ISSF World Cup

Guwahati: Today, India enjoyed a win at the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Hangzhou, China, with Esha Singh winning gold and Manu Bhaker claiming bronze in the women's 25m pistol event.

The 21-year-old Esha Singh delivered a commanding performance in the final, finishing with 40 hits to secure the gold medal ahead of China's Zhang Yueyue, who settled for silver with 37 hits. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker clinched bronze after prevailing in a crucial shoot-off before finishing with a score of 28.

The victory marked Esha's second ISSF World Cup gold medal of the season, after her win in the 25m pistol event at the Munich World Cup in May, where she also won silver in the 10m air pistol.

Earlier, Manu qualified for the final in sixth place with 586-20x, while Esha advanced in eighth with 585-18x. Fellow Indians Rahi Sarnobat, Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Abhidnya Ashok Patil failed to progress beyond the qualification stage.

In the men's event, Bhowneesh Mendiratta reached the final after winning a shoot-off but finished sixth overall. Monday's medals took India's tally in Hangzhou to three to one gold, one silver and one bronze, after Sainyam Vij's silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol on Friday.