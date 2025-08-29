"Even Binoculars Can’t Spot Congress in Assam”, Says Amit Shah After Panchayat Poll Rout

BJP celebrates sweeping victory as Congress fades from grassroots

Guwahati: Speaking at the NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan, Amit Shah declared that the Congress had become so politically irrelevant in Assam that "even if you use binoculars, you won’t be able to find Congress" in the results.

His remarks, which drew loud cheers from the gathered representatives, came as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies basked in what Shah called a resounding victory across the state's grassroots-level polls.

‘Clear Mandate for BJP’s Leadership and Development’

Highlighting the scale of the BJP-led alliance’s win, Shah praised the efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, crediting the results to the public’s confidence in his leadership and the development agenda pursued by the state government.

"The people of Assam have given a clear mandate. This victory is not just political – it’s a stamp of approval on the work being done at every level by the BJP government," he said.

Shah further asserted that the Congress, once a dominant force in Assam’s political landscape, had now been relegated to the margins, particularly at the Panchayat level where grassroots engagement is crucial.

BJP Eyes Future Contests

With the next round of Assembly and General Elections looming, the BJP is viewing the Panchayat results as a strong indicator of its growing dominance in the North-Eastern state. Shah’s comments suggest that the party intends to leverage this momentum to further consolidate power.

The Congress, on the other hand, is now under pressure to reassess its strategy in Assam, where it continues to lose ground amidst the BJP’s expanding grassroots presence.