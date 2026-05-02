Fast-Track Court to deliver Verdict Today on Siddharth Sharma’s Bail Plea in Zubeen Garg Death Case

A special fast-track court in Guwahati is set to deliver its verdict today on the bail plea of Siddharth Sharma, manager and an accused in the high-profile death case of music icon Zubeen Garg.

The bail plea was heard on April 28, following which the court reserved its judgment after detailed arguments from both the defence and the prosecution. Since then, the case has remained under intense public scrutiny.

Siddharth Sharma had approached the court seeking bail, while the prosecution strongly opposed the plea, citing the gravity of the allegations and the ongoing investigation. It argued that granting bail at this stage could potentially hamper the probe.

In a related development, the same fast-track court recently rejected the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the prime accused in the case, citing the possibility of him fleeing if released. The court’s observation on flight risk has added a significant dimension to the ongoing proceedings.

This earlier rejection has heightened attention on today’s verdict, with legal observers closely watching whether similar considerations will influence the outcome of Siddharth Sharma’s plea.

With the order expected later today, the verdict is likely to have a significant bearing on the direction of the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

All eyes are now on the court as it decides whether Siddharth Sharma will be granted bail or remain in custody. Further updates are awaited.