Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Bar During New Year Celebrations Leaves Dozens Dead

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a crowded bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations early on Thursday, killing several dozen people and injuring around 100 others, police said.
The fire erupted at around 1.30 am at the Le Constellation bar, a popular spot in the resort.
Police, firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the area soon after the incident was reported.
Frederic Gisler, police commander of the Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, said several dozen people were presumed to have died in the fire, while about 100 people were injured, many of them seriously.
"All the injured were being treated," he added
Hospitals in the Wallis region were filled and a state of emergency was declared. Injured persons were shifted to hospitals in different parts of Switzerland for treatment.
Police said the cause of the fire is still not known.
According to the Crans-Montana website, the Le Constellation bar has a capacity of around 300 people, with space for about 40 more on the terrace.
Earlier, a police spokesperson said around 100 people were inside the bar for New Year celebrations.
Ambulances were seen parked outside the bar for several hours after the incident. Broken windows were visible at the site, and local media reported a smell of burning in the area.
Police said investigations are underway to find out how the fire started.