Food Safety Team Cracks Down on Carbide-Ripened Mangoes, Seizes Large Consignment in Kharupetia

Guwahati: The Food Safety Department has launched a crackdown against the illegal ripening of mangoes using calcium carbide and seized a large quantity of the fruit during an operation in Kharupetia.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the department conducted a raid at a wholesale fruit market in the town to check the use of banned substances for artificial fruit ripening. During the operation, the food department reportedly recovered and seized a substantial consignment of mangoes suspected to have been ripened using calcium carbide.

The wholesale trader allegedly fled the location after learning about the department’s inspection drive. The team carried out a thorough examination of the stock and initiated further action in accordance with food safety regulations.

The use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits is prohibited due to the serious health risks it poses to consumers. Food safety authorities have repeatedly warned traders against the practice and continue to conduct inspections to ensure compliance with regulations.