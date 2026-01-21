Foreign Currency, Smuggled Tobacco and Cigarettes Seized in Mizoram’s Siaha; One Held

Aizawl: A large consignment of foreign currency and smuggled items seized and one person was apprehended during an operation in southern Mizoram, said Assam Rifles on Tuesday.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Assam Rifles said that recovered Burmese Kyat valued at approximately Rs 1.75 crore along with smuggled tobacco worth Rs 50,000, foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 1.30 lakh at Tuipang in Siaha district.
"Assam Rifles seized Burmese Kyat amounting to 1.75 Crore alongwith smuggled tobacco worth Rs 50,000/- , foreign cigarettes worth 1,30,000/- and apprehended one individual at Tuipang in Siaha District, Mizoram on 20 January 2026," it added.
The seizure was made during routine operations aimed at curbing cross-border smuggling and other illegal activities in the region.
Following the seizure, the recovered items and the apprehended individual were handed over to Tuipang Police Station in Siaha district for further investigation and necessary legal action.
"The contraband and the individual have been handed over to Police Station Tuipang, Siaha District, for further legal proceedings," Assam Rifles said.
Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to maintaining security and preventing smuggling activities along the Indo-Myanmar border, adding that such operations will continue in coordination with local police and other agencies.
Earlier in this month, Assam Rifles had seized 13.3 grams of heroin No. 4, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 9.97 lakh, from Champhai district of Mizoram.
Acting on specific inputs, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted an individual and recovered the contraband from his possession.
Following the seizure, the narcotics, along with the vehicle involved and the apprehended individual, were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further investigation and legal proceedings.