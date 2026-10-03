Forest Official Injured in Rhino Attack at Kaziranga on Reopening Day

Guwahati: Today, a forest official was injured in a rhinoceros attack at Kaziranga National Park on the day the park reopened to tourists after its annual monsoon closure.

The attack took place in the Bhaichamari Forest Camp area under the Bagori Forest Range, where the official was reportedly on duty. The injured forest worker has been identified as Pradip Barua.

As per reports, Barua was attacked by a rhinoceros while carrying out his duties in the forest area. Following the incident, he was rescued from the spot and taken to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

The attack occurred as Kaziranga National Park welcomed tourists for the new season after remaining closed during the monsoon months. Manas National Park reopened for visitors from 2nd October , whereas, today Kaziranga National Park today has been reopened for tourist and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary will reopen on 13th October.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced the reopening schedule in a social media post

The condition of Barua following the incident is also yet to be confirmed.