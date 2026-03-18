Former BJP in charge of Assam Santanu Bharali to Contest Independently from New Guwahati

Guwahati: In a political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Santanu Bharali, once considered a close aide of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has announced that he will contest the upcoming polls as an independent candidate from the New Guwahati constituency.
Bharali, who was former BJP in charge of the state had also served as an legal adviser during the 2016 BJP-led government, made the announcement through a strongly worded public message, signalling a clear departure from party lines.
Declaring himself a “self-respecting Assamese,” he said he could no longer continue following the directives of multiple leaders and would instead “listen independently to the voice of the people of Guwahati.”
He stated that he has already collected his nomination papers and is likely to file them on March 21. Seeking support from people across Guwahati, Bharali reached out to both familiar and unfamiliar faces, urging them to back his independent bid.
In a sharp critique—seen as an indirect attack on the current political establishment—Bharali said his decision to enter the fray was aimed at “rescuing Guwahati from arrogant, ill-tempered, unruly and uncivil elements.”
He called for restoring the pride of the city’s original residents and reviving the dignity and character of Guwahati.
Bharali’s move is being viewed as a sign of internal discontent within the BJP in Assam, particularly among leaders once aligned with Sonowal.
His decision to go solo could add a new dimension to the electoral contest in the New Guwahati seat, especially if it leads to a split in traditional support bases.
With elections approaching, Bharali’s independent candidature may test the strength of party loyalty versus personal credibility in Assam’s evolving political landscape.