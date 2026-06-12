Four Girls Accused of Stealing Rs 70,000 from Elderly Man in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area

Guwahati: A group of four young women allegedly posing as beggars create a commotion at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati after reportedly attempting to steal Rs70,000 from an elderly man on Friday.

As per eyewitnesses, the victim, believed to be around 70 years old and dressed in a green shirt and trousers, was carrying the cash in a bag, when the gang of girls allegedly took the money and tried to flee the scene. Their actions quickly attracted the attention of passers-by, local shopkeepers and other members of the public.

Several onlookers chased the suspects and managed to get hold of them before they could escape. The women were subsequently surrounded by a crowd as the incident unfolded in the busy market area.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the alleged theft and any possible arrests are awaited.