Four Labourers Crushed to Death as Truck Overturns in Tripura's Dhalai District

At least four labourers were killed and six others injured after a truck laden with stone chips overturned near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Longtarai Valley subdivision of Dhalai district on Sunday evening.

According to police, the accident took place while the truck was travelling from Chawmanu to the Biju Border Out Post carrying stone chips for ongoing infrastructure work near the international border.

Sub-divisional Police Officer of Longtarai Valley Sonacharan Jamatia said the mishap occurred when the vehicle attempted to climb a steep stretch of road that was reportedly in poor condition.

“The truck failed to negotiate the ascent and overturned while reversing, causing four labourers seated atop the pile of stone chips to be thrown onto the road. Moments later, the heavy load collapsed onto them, burying them underneath,” the officer said.

The four labourers died on the spot after being crushed under the stone chips, while those travelling inside the truck cabin survived the impact.

Personnel from nearby Border Security Force (BSF) posts rushed to the scene soon after the accident and launched a rescue operation. The injured persons were later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Balidhanjoy Tripura (47), Majida Tripura (50), Bathojoy Tripura (39), and Narjoy Tripura (36).

Police said six others sustained injuries in the mishap, with the condition of one person reported to be critical. Most of the injured victims were travelling inside the cabin of the truck at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered, and an investigation into the incident is underway.