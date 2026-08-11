Four-Wheeler Crashes Into Trailer In Nalbari Killing One And Two Critically Injured

Nalbari: Today, one person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a four-wheeler collided with a stationary trailer on National Highway-27 at Jaijabari Nalbari district.

The accident occurred when the vehicle, travelling from Dhemaji towards Tihu for business-related work, allegedly rammed into a trailer parked along the roadside.

The four-wheeler, bearing registration number AS 01DY 3661, collided with the stationary trailer, registered as NL 01 AJ 9049. The impact killed the driver of the four-wheeler on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Harsh Haloi, a resident of Tihu.

Two passengers travelling in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. They were identified as former AASU leader Bhaskardeep Barman and Brajen Baishya.

Both injured men are reportedly in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

More Details are awaited.