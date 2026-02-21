Gauhati High Court Directs Assam Govt to Provide Basic Facilities to Eviction-Affected Families in Goalpara

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to ensure basic humanitarian support for families displaced by eviction drives in Goalpara district in June last year.
Hearing a writ petition filed by 60 affected persons, a bench of Justice Devashish Baruah ordered the authorities to provide potable drinking water, essential medical care, sanitation facilities and food grains through fair price shops to the affected families.
The court also observed that the right to life encompasses the right to live with dignity, access to safe drinking water, sanitation and basic healthcare.
It further noted that eligible persons must receive benefits under the relevant provisions of the 2013 Act.
According to the petition, around 566 families, including children, have been forced to take shelter on a compact plot of patta land belonging to others following eviction operations conducted between June 16 and 18, 2025, in the Hashila Beel area.
The petitioners alleged that for more than eight months the displaced families have been living in severe hardship without adequate water, sanitation, food or medical support, leading to what they described as a humanitarian crisis.
Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the authorities to arrange proper drinking water and basic medical facilities for the families. It also asked officials to explore ways to establish a temporary sanitation system at the site so that the displaced persons can use it.
The bench asked the respondent authorities to place their stand on record by filing affidavits on or before March 9, with specific details from the Goalpara district administration on whether the displaced families are receiving basic necessities.
The matter has been listed for the next hearing on March 11.