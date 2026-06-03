Gauhati High Court to Hear Siddhartha Sarma’s Bail Plea in Zubeen Garg Death Case on 4th June

Guwahati : The Gauhati High Court is scheduled to hear the bail plea of Siddhartha Sarma, one of the principal accused in the alleged death case involving Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, on 4th June. As per court sources, the matter has been listed before the bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia.

Previously Zubeen Garg's manager, Sarma approached the High Court after the fast-track court denied his bail. The lower court has refused to grant bail on the grounds of gravity of the allegations against him and the continuity of the investigation. Sarma's plea is likely to be closely watched because of the attention it will receive both in the public and legal arenas since he is one of the most important accused in the case.

The hearing follows the Gauhati High Court's refusal to grant bail to the two major accused in the case, Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East Festival. Earlier, a fast-track court had rejected bail for Mahanta.

Following the High Court’s decision on Mahanta’s application, Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar stated that while every individual has the legal right to challenge court orders before the Supreme Court, the focus of the proceedings would now increasingly shift towards the trial.

“The next date fixed in the matter is June 8, when witnesses are expected to be examined. The trial phase is crucial, as the court will hear witness testimonies, evaluate evidence, and arrive at a final decision,” Kamar had said on 29th May.

In another development, a fast-track court on 29th May rejected the bail application of Shekharjyoti Goswami, who faces allegations of unlawfully using musical equipment and other resources linked to Garg’s studio for personal gain.

Fans and family members and supporters seeking justice have welcomed recent court orders, viewing them as important steps toward ensuring a fair investigation and trial.