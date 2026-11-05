Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Post-Mortem to Be Conducted Today at AMCH

Guwahati: The body of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Guwahati Hotel Bilas Inn shooting case, who was killed in a police encounter in Assam’s Sivasagar district, was brought to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh at around 7.10 pm on 4TH November.

The post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted after 10 am on 5th November. The body has been kept in the hospital’s morgue overnight, as post-mortem examinations are not conducted after dark. Gogoi’s two brothers accompanied the body to the hospital.

The examination was initially scheduled to take place at Sivasagar Civil Hospital. However, the police decided to shift it to AMCH after finding that the district hospital lacked the necessary facilities and a forensic specialist. A three-member medical board has been constituted at AMCH to conduct the examination. The findings are awaited.

Gogoi was killed in police firing during an alleged escape attempt near Rongmon Dhaba at Phulpanisiga in Sivasagar district at around 3.10 am on 4th November. The police encounter occurred under Gorisagar Police Station limits while a Sivasagar Police team was bringing him from Guwahati in connection with a case registered at Sivasagar Sadar Police Station.

Sivasagar Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia said police had obtained a production warrant from a Guwahati court on 3rd November’s night after learning that Gogoi was also an accused in an alleged Excavator machine and a loan case.

According to the SSP, he had allegedly secured a loan for an excavator using forged documents. The bank subsequently lodged a complaint, after which a case was registered. Police said Gogoi was wanted in six cases.

He was the prime accused in the 26th October firing at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service area, which claimed five lives and left another person injured.