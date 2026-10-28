Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Wife Asks Landlord Not to Open Rented Room's Door

Guwahati: Junmoni Gogoi, wife of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting case in Bora Service, Guwahati, has reportedly requested her landlord not to open their rented room or hand over its contents to anyone.

As per sources, Junmoni recently contacted the landlord over the phone after being instructed to vacate the accommodation. During the conversation, she allegedly requested that the room remain locked until further arrangements could be made.

She also reportedly asked the landlord not to hand over her husband’s car to anyone who might come forward to claim it.

Junmoni is said to have assured the landlord that she would clear the outstanding rent and vacate the accommodation after a few days. Her request came after the landlord reportedly directed the family to leave the rented premises.

Ghanakanta Gogoi is accused of shooting dead five people at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on the nighy of 26th October . The incident allegedly followed a dispute over the management of the property.