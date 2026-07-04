Ghost Rider at Manas- Black Panther Sighting at Manas Showcases Assam’s Rich Wildlife

Guwahati: Today, The Chief Minister's Office Assam, shared a rare sighting of a melanistic black panther at Manas National Park, describing the majestic animal as the "Ghost Rider at Manas" in a post on Twitter.

Accompanied by striking visuals of the rarely seen big cat, the post highlighted the remarkable biodiversity of Manas National Park, one of India's most renowned wildlife reserves and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"The Ghost Rider at Manas!... where the elusive melanistic black panther quietly steals the show. A rare glimpse into the wild that reminds us why Manas remains one of India's most extraordinary forests," the CMO wrote in the post.

The sighting of the melanistic black panther, often referred to as the "ghost of the forest" because of its elusive nature and dark coat, has attracted widespread appreciation from wildlife enthusiasts, photographers and conservationists.

The CMO also emphasised the rich wildlife heritage of Manas National Park, which is home to several endangered species, including the Bengal tiger, Indian rhinoceros, Asian elephant and the golden langur.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to wildlife conservation, the post highlighted Assam's continued efforts to protect its unique biodiversity while promoting sustainable eco-tourism. The rare sighting serves as a reminder of the ecological significance of Manas National Park and the importance of preserving its diverse habitats for future generations.