Gold Ornaments Stolen from Woman’s Bag During Durga Puja Barpeta

Guwahati: Gold ornaments, reportedly representing a family’s lifetime savings, were allegedly stolen from a woman’s vanity bag while she was attending Durga Puja celebrations at Muri Bazar in Barpeta Road on Tuesday night. The woman, identified as Mithu Choudhury, from Haritakitola, had visited the Puja pandal with her daughter when the alleged theft took place.

As per reports, Choudhury had kept a small purse containing the gold ornaments inside her vanity bag. The Jewellery had reportedly been stored at her home, but she and her daughter decided to carry it with them out of fear that their house might be targeted by thieves while they were away attending the festivities.

The alleged theft came to light during the celebrations, raising concerns over the safety of personal belongings at crowded festive gatherings. Further details are awaited.