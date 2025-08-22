Gold Rush in Odisha: Nearly 20 Tonnes of Reserves Discovered Across Multiple Districts

Bhubaneswar, Odisha:

Odisha is on the brink of a mineral milestone, with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) confirming significant gold reserves across several districts — a discovery that could give India’s mineral economy a fresh boost.

The reserves have been identified in Deogarh (Adasa-Rampalli), Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Angul, and Koraput, with ongoing exploration in Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, and Boudh. The announcement, first made in March 2025 by State Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, has drawn national attention.

Estimates suggest between 10 to 20 metric tonnes of gold may lie beneath Odisha’s soil. Though relatively small compared to India’s annual gold imports — over 700 tonnes — this is still a notable leap from the 1.6 tonnes of domestic production recorded in 2020.