Government Employee Loses Nearly Rs 2 Lakh After Opening WhatsApp Wedding Invite

Growing Threat of Wedding Invitation Cyberfraud

The victim has filed a complaint against unknown individuals at the Hingoli police station and the cyber cell department. This form of cyberfraud is not new; it surfaced last year when numerous people fell prey to similar scams involving fake wedding invitations sent on WhatsApp.

The scam operates by sending APK files disguised as wedding cards. When victims download and open these files, hackers infiltrate their phones, monitor their activities, and use stolen data to impersonate victims, often tricking friends or family into transferring money.

Authorities, including the Himachal Pradesh Cyber Police, issued warnings last year urging the public to exercise caution and avoid downloading files from unknown sources. This latest incident is a stark reminder to remain vigilant in the face of ever-evolving digital threats.

With cybercriminals exploiting even joyous occasions like weddings, experts advise verifying message sources and refraining from opening unexpected attachments, no matter how inviting they seem.