Guwahati: Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal, has officially been recognised as a Guinness World Records Icon, further confirming his place in history at the remarkable age of 194.

Believed to have been born around 1832, Jonathan is a Seychelles giant tortoise and is currently resides on the South Atlantic island of St Helena. His extraordinary longevity far exceeds the average life expectancy of his species, which is estimated to be around 150 years.

The tortoise already holds several world records, including being the oldest living land animal and the oldest known chelonian, the group of reptiles that includes tortoises, turtles and terrapins. His lifespan holds many iconic landmarks and historical periods, including the Victorian era, London's Tower Bridge and Paris's Eiffel Tower.

Despite his advanced age, Jonathan remains in remarkably good health. Although he has lost his sense of smell over the years, veterinarians reports that he maintains a healthy appetite and continues to enjoy an active life within his habitat.

Scientists are particularly interested in Jonathan's exceptional longevity. Researchers have noted that his cells do not appear to mutate in the same way as human cells, prompting further scientific investigation. His DNA is currently being analysed in the hope of uncovering biological clues that could help explain his extraordinary lifespan and potentially contribute to ageing research.

Jonathan's latest recognition as a Guinness World Records Icon celebrates not only his record-breaking age but also his enduring status as one of the most remarkable animals on the planet.