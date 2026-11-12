Guwahati Fancy Bazar Stabbing: Three Injured, Three Arrested

Three people were injured in a stabbing incident at Guwahati's Fancy Bazar on 11th November , 2026, after an argument between two groups allegedly escalated into a violent clash outside Bombay Beauty Bazar in the Kamarpatty area. Guwahati Police subsequently arrested three employees of the store on 12th November in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on 11th November , 2026, in front of Bombay Beauty Bazar in the Kamarpatty area of Guwahati's Fancy Bazar.

According to the preliminary information , an argument between two groups developed into a physical confrontation. Employees of a roadside shop were allegedly dragged inside the store and assaulted.

One of the victims was reportedly attacked with a knife, leaving three people injured.

The injured have been identified as Samir Ahmed, Zahid Alam Mazumdar and Saurabh Ali.

Who Were the Injured and Arrested in the Case?

According to the information provided, Samir Ahmed and Zahid Alam Mazumdar work at a roadside shop, while Saurabh Ali is employed at Bombay Beauty Bazar.

Police arrested three individuals in connection with the incident on the afternoon of 12th November.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sohrab Ali, Mohammad Aurangzeb and Sohaib. All three are reportedly employees of Bombay Beauty Bazar.

The arrests followed complaints lodged by both groups at Panbazar Police Station after the confrontation.