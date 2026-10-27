Guwahati Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting: Family Killed in Alleged Business Dispute

Guwahati: A pall of grief has descended on the family of Bilas Bharali in Barpeta after four of his relatives, including Helena Bharali, were killed in the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati. The incident, allegedly linked to a business dispute, has left the family devastated. The vehicle used by Ghanakanta Gogoi, the main accused, bears a ‘PRESS’ sticker, but the question arises why?

The deceased have been identified as Helena Bharali, her son Devarshi Kashyap, her daughter-in-law Rinisha and her elder brother, Bhudev Bharali. As per reports, all four were shot by the accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, during the incident.

Relatives of Helena expressed shock and grief over the tragedy, saying that the entire family had been devastated by the killings. The Bharali family was reportedly well known in Barpeta for its business activities.

Gogoi, who was arrested in connection with the shooting, is being held at Paltan Bazar Police Station. Reports indicate that he allegedly used a .32-calibre pistol licensed in Nagaland to carry out the attack.

Gogoi, who hails from Sonitpur district, reportedly lives in the Sawkuchi area of Guwahati. He was also reportedly wearing spectacles fitted with a camera at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the the shooting.