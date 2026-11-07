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Guwahati: Man Seriously Injured After Coming into Contact with High-Voltage Wire

The incident reportedly took place at around 5.30 pm when the man came into contact with a high-voltage electric wire while putting up Diwali lights
Guwahati: Man Seriously Injured After Coming into Contact with High-Voltage Wire
Guwahati: Man Seriously Injured After Coming into Contact with High-Voltage Wire
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Guwahati: A man was seriously injured in an accident at Ulubari in Guwahati, today evening while installing decorative lights for Diwali. The incident reportedly took place at around 5.30 pm when the man came into contact with a high-voltage electric wire while putting up Diwali lights.

The impact of the electric shock left him seriously injured,  alerting nearby people and immediate response from those present at the spot. He was  later rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. His current condition is yet to be confirmed

The incident has once again  showed the potential dangers associated with installing decorative electrical lights, particularly near high-voltage power lines during festive occasions.

 This is a developing story.

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Guwahati
Diwali lights