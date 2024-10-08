Guwahati Police Issues Advisory Regarding Traffic Movement During Durga Puja

Guwahati: The Deputy Commissioner of Traffic under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate has issued a notification regarding the movement of vehicles during the upcoming Durga Puja festival in the city of Guwahati.

The following are some of the details from the notification. During Durga Puja, goods-carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter city from 4 AM to 12 Noon w.e.f 09-10-2024 to 13-10-2024. There will be no entry for vehicles from 2 PM to 2 AM in the following areas.

Dispur PS: Dr R.P. Road will be one-way from Ganesh Mandir side towards Ganeshguri

Flyover. No vehicles will be allowed to enter from Zoo Road side (under Ganeshguri Flyover)

towards Ganesh Mandir side, Dispur. No vehicles will be allowed to enter from the Service Road (near Ganeshguri Whole Sale market) to R.P. road/Zoo Road.

Basistha PS: Pir Azan Fakir Road (Beltola Market Road) will be one way from Beltola Tiniali

side towards Jayanagar Chariali side. No vehicles will be allowed entry from Jayanagar Chariali side towards Beltola Tiniali. Bishnu Rabha Path will be one way from Beltola Tiniali side towards Bhetapara Chariali. No vehicle will be allowed to enter from Bhetapara Tiniali towards Beltola

Tiniali via Bishnu Rabha Path. No vehicles will be allowed to enter on Dr B.N. Saikia Road from Beltola Tiniali towards Basistha Chariali side. AG office bylane will be one way from AG office side towards Saurav Nagar and Tripura Goli. No vehicles should be allowed to enter from Tripura Gali and Saurav Nagar side. Parking of vehicles shall be allowed on one side of Tripura Gali. No entry of vehicles from Basistha Chariali towards Beltola Tiniali.

Bharalumukh PS: No Vehicles will be allowed entry from Fatasil Chariali, Railway Gate No. 6, 7, 8 and from Sati Jaymati Road towards Kumarpara Paanch Ali. No Vehicles will be allowed entry from Chabipool towards Bishnupur and Fatasil Chariali. One-way movement of vehicles will be allowed from Fatasil Chariali to Chabipool. No Vehicles will be allowed entry from RK Choudhury Road to KRC Road. Parking of vehicles shall not be allowed on A.T. Road (Athgaon lyover to

Bharalumukh) and Dinesh Goswami Road (Between Bharalumukh to Kalipur) and RKC road (Gate No.9 to Fatasil Chariali) No Vehicles will be allowed entry from Sluice Gate towards Pragiyotish College on J.P. Agarwala Road. No Vehicles will be allowed entry from Bishnupur Bridge towards the Cycle Factory side. No Vehicles will be allowed entry from Haryana Bhawan towards Fatasil Chariali/Kumarpara Panchali. No Vehicles will be allowed entry from Fatasil Chariali towards Kumarpara Paanch Ali.

Jalukbari PS: No goods-carrying vehicle will be allowed to ply towards Jalukbari Rotary from

Paltanbazar, Panbazar, Fatasil and Bharalumukh. The restriction will be same from Sadilapur side towards Pandu Ghat. Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Ghat, Le., Pandu Port Road, will be One-Way for LMVs, wheelers and 2 wheelers. The vehicles coming from Pandu Ghat towards Adabari

will ply via Maligaon Chariali. No vehicle will be allowed to ply towards Pandu Ghat from Maligaon Chariali via Pandu Borbozar Road. During immersion of idols, except idol-carrying vehicles, no other vehicle will be allowed to ply from Adabari Tiniali towards Pandu Ghat. Only the idol-carrying vehicles will be allowed to ply upto the entry point of immersion ghat and thereafter they will proceed to their place of origin via Sadilapur 6 No. Colony through NH-27.

Panbazar PS: No vehicle will ply from MS Road towards left, ie., H.B. Road (Sani Mandir) and

also straight, towards Gate No. 4.

Chandmari PS / Geetanagar PS: No vehicle shall be allowed to enter from Anuradha Point to Hatigarh Chariali. Vehicles will be allowed to enter from Hatigarh Chariali only.

Noonmati PS: No Vehicle will be allowed entry from Bandana Point to Refinery gate via SBI Gali.

Latasil PS: No vehicle will be allowed to ply on FC Road between High Court Point (War

Memorial) to Latasil Chariali.

The following are the restrictions on the movement of city buses in the city. Basistha Mandir to Dharapur (via Basistha Chariali-Beltola Tiniali Survey. Supermarket- Ganeshguri( Flyover -Paltanbazar -AT Road -Bharalumukh -Maligaon) shall move via Basistha Chariali- Koinadhora Point- Khanapara Rotary- GS Road. Paltan Bazar- Nepali Mandir- AT Road- Bharalumukh- Dharapur. Adabari Bus Stand to Lalganesh (via Maligaon-Kachari-Rabindra Bhawan Guwahati Club- Chandmari Flyover- Zoo Road- Ganeshguri- Ganesh Mandir Kahilipara-Lalganesh) shall move via Maligaon-Kachari-Rabindra Bhawan Guwahati Club- Chandmari Flyover-Zoo Rond flyover-Ganeshguri flyover-Super Market-Last Gate- Rajdhani Masjid- Ganesh Mandir- Lalganesh.

Panjabai to Dharapur (via Sixmile-Super Market -Last Gate- Ganesh Mandir- Zoo Road- Chandmari -MG road) shall move via Panjabari Road- VIP Road-Noonmati- Chandmari- MG Road to their destination. From Dharapur, the City Buses shall move via Maligaon- Chandmari -Zoo. Road-over Ganeshguri flyover over-Sixmile fly over-Panjabari Road. Hatigaon to Dharapur (via Hatigaon Chariali- Rajdhani Masjid- R.P. Road Ganeshguri under-bridge-Zoo Road-Chandmari-MG Road-Dharapur) buses shall have to return back via Dharapur-MG Road-Chandmari-Zoo Road-Ganeshguri flyover-Supermarket-Last Gate-Rajdhani Masjid-Hatigaon Chariali-Hatigaon.

Commercial passenger vehicles, particularly those having AIl Assam Tourist Permit coming from Lower Assam side will be terminated at Adabari bus the days of the Puja. Similarly, vehicles coming from Upper Assam side shall be allowed to come up to ISBT, Betkuchi. The ASTC undertaking buses coming from Lower Assam side to Paltanbazar side shall not be allowed to enter from Jalukbari and will be diverted to ISBT.