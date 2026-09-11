Guwahati: Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast Issued for Kamrup Metro

Today, Dark clouds hovered over Guwahati as several parts of the city experienced rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a thunderstorm and rain forecast for the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

At around 3.30 pm, IMD Guwahati forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain at isolated places across Kamrup Metropolitan. The weather activity was expected to occur over the next 30 minutes to two hours. The advisory was issued in the public interest by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Meanwhile, rainfall was reported from several parts of Guwahati, including Six Mile, Wireless, Beltola, Hatigaon, Rukminigaon, Downtown, Last Gate, Supermarket, Ganeshguri, Panjabari, Jorabat, Sonapur and Khanapara.

The sudden change in weather conditions brought relief from the prevailing heat in some areas, while residents were advised to remain cautious amid the possibility of lightning and further rainfall.