Guwahati : SLET Results Declared

Guwahati: There is an announcement of results of Assam SLET 2024. The declared results are announced by the SLET Commission of Assam.
The candidates who appeared for the examination may check their results on the official website of the commission i.e. sletne.org and the results can be downloaded. The results declared are available in the PDF format . The results declared are for the candidates who appeared in the examination of SLET ,Assam held in March 17, 2024. It was held for the post of Assistant Professor.
Steps to Check the Results
The following steps can be followed by the Candidates to check the results from Assam SLET 2024
1. Visit the official website i.e. sletne.org
2. On the Homepage the candidates are required to click on the link that reads 'Results Declared SET 2024' held in 17/03/2024
3. Click on the download button to check the Results
4. A print out is necessary for future references
Candidates can check the link and download the result of Assam SLET 2024
The announcement further mentioned the following.
(i)'The eligibility consideration for the post of Assistant Professor, there must be candidates appearing in two papers and scored 40% in the aggregate marks. The papers taken together for General(Unreserved ) and EWS candidates. The scoring must be at least 35% in the aggregate for two paper taken together for all candidates in the reserved categories visually ST, SC, OBC(Non-Creamy Layers ) and the PWD.
Minimum percentage scored according to the clause given (i)above will be the calculation on the ratio of number of candidates who scored the aggregate percentage of marks categorized to the total number of candidates includes all subjects fulfilling.
(ii)Secondly, the total number of slots will be multiplied by the above (ii) are to be awarded to that category. The number of slots that will be available in any particular subject category wise are the nearest number whole number obtained as per the given formula