Guwahati : SLET Results Declared

Steps to Check the Results

The following steps can be followed by the Candidates to check the results from Assam SLET 2024

1. Visit the official website i.e. sletne.org

2. On the Homepage the candidates are required to click on the link that reads 'Results Declared SET 2024' held in 17/03/2024

3. Click on the download button to check the Results

4. A print out is necessary for future references

Candidates can check the link and download the result of Assam SLET 2024