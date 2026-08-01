Guwahati : Two people Held with 10 kg Elephant Ivory

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, a team from of the Kamrup East Forest Division arrested two smugglers and seized around 10 kilograms of elephant ivory during a targeted operation in Guwahati's Dharapur area .

The operation began after specific intelligence inputs. The accused have been identified as Deepjyoti Kalita and Subhash Deka. During the raid, forest officials recovered elephant tusks weighing approximately 10 kg. They also seized a scooter bearing registration number AS-25 AB 7517, which was allegedly used to transport the contraband.

Confirming the development, Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the state government's crackdown on wildlife crime remains uncompromising. In a post on social media platform , he stated that the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence, leading to the arrest of the two accused in connection with an elephant ivory trafficking case.

The minister praised the vigilance, professionalism and dedication of frontline forest personnel, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting Assam's rich wildlife. He also warned that those involved in wildlife crimes would face the full force of the law.

Forest officials said further investigations are underway to trace the source of the seized ivory. The two arrested people are expected to appear before a court as legal proceedings commence.