Guwahati: Wild Elephant Kills a Man in Satgaon

Guwahati: A 40-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Guwahati's Satgaon, Narengi on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Ajay Das, a resident of Tamulpur. He had been living in a makeshift hut near Basanti Bazaar in Satgaon and was working as a labourer at a local hotel.

As per reports, the incident occurred late on 25th June’s night while Das was asleep after dinner. A wild elephant reportedly broke into his hut, dragged him outside, and fatally trampled him.

Following the incident, a police team from Satgaon Police Station and officers from the Forest Department reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.